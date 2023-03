videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Modi government says, 'Adani is the country for him, Adani is the country'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference: Rahul Gandhi appeared in front of the media for the first time after the end of the Parliament membership. Rahul Gandhi answered many questions by holding a press conference. Surat court has sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in the defamation case.