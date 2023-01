videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Cancelled Due To Bad Weather in Jammu Kashmir's Banihal

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has been canceled for today. Due to bad weather, the decision to stop this journey was taken. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to reach Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal today, but due to snowfall and heavy rains, this yatra has been suspended.