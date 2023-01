videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's big attack in Himachal, 'Opposition's voice is being suppress in Parliament'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress reached Himachal Pradesh. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Himachal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a big attack on the central government and said that 'the voice of the opposition is being suppressed in the Parliament'