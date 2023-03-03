NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Pulwama and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
In Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi has called the Pulwama attack a car attack. Rahul Gandhi has described Kashmir as a violence-prone place.

All Videos

Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flowers at Banke Bihari temple
Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flowers at Banke Bihari temple
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
7:44
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center
1:0
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center

Trending Videos

Hi-tech CSRVs to help CRPF to counter militants in Kashmir
‘Messi, we are waiting for you’ Gunmen open fire at Lionel Messi’s family's store in Argentina
Holi 2023: 'Phoolon wali Holi' where people play Holi with flowers at Banke Bihari temple
7:44
Bulldozer run at the house of Atique Ahmed's financier
1:0
Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center
Rahul Gandhi,Jammu Kashmir,Cambridge,rahul gandhi in Cambridge,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi cambridge speech,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi new look,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi at cambridge,rahul gandhi university of cambridge,rahul gandhi cambridge,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi attends cambridge talk,rahul gandhi latest video,rahul gandhi today video,Hindu Muslim,