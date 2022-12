videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement on the Army

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given a controversial statement regarding the Indian Army. He said that our jawans are getting beaten up but why is no one asking questions? Along with this, Rahul Gandhi has also given a statement on the India-China tension.