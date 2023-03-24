NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary membership ends

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
A major decision has been taken after Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in the 2019 defamation case. Rahul's parliament membership has been rejected.

