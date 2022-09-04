NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today; Opposition preparing to surround BJP government

Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

