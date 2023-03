videoDetails

Rahul will not be able to contest elections for 6 years, his membership as Lok Sabha MP Cancels

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

In 2019 Modi surname case, Surat court on Thursday sentenced Rahul to two years in prison. Rahul has got a big shock regarding this. Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been cancelled by the court. Now Rahul will not be able to contest elections for 6 years.