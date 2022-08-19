NewsVideos

Raid still continues in the house of Manish Sisodia

The CBI raid at Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house has been going on for over 8 hours. Twelve CBI officers are present in the residence, all the rooms in the house, where it seems that there may be documents related to the new excise policy, are constantly being investigated. CBI is taking all important documents in its possession.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
