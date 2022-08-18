Raigad News: Maharashtra on alert after suspicious boat with AK-47 rifles

After the recovery of three AK-47s, cartridges and some papers of the boat in Raigad, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Police and ATS immediately blocked all the places and its investigation was started. The Indian Coast Guard was also contacted and they also began the investigation on their end.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

