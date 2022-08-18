NewsVideos

Raigad News: Maharashtra on alert after suspicious boat with AK-47 rifles

After the recovery of three AK-47s, cartridges and some papers of the boat in Raigad, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Police and ATS immediately blocked all the places and its investigation was started. The Indian Coast Guard was also contacted and they also began the investigation on their end.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:07 PM IST
After the recovery of three AK-47s, cartridges and some papers of the boat in Raigad, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra Police and ATS immediately blocked all the places and its investigation was started. The Indian Coast Guard was also contacted and they also began the investigation on their end.

All Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
9:39
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads

Trending Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
9:39
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
Terror attack,Terror Attack Averted,major terror attack averted,Terror,raw averted major terror attack in raigad,major terror attack averted in mumbai,Terror attacks,Terrorist attack,terror attack news,Breaking News,boat with weapons found in raigad,hindi news update,Hindi News,todays news,breaking news today,latest news hindi,news hindi,news update,hindi samachar,todays Samachar,AK 47,Maharashtra ATS,Devendra Fadnavis,Fadnavis on suspect boat,