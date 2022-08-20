Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The mill pool on the Pathankot-Kangra Jogendranagar railway track, a historical heritage of the Indian railway line in Himachal, has been rained down. Due to this rail traffic has come to a halt between Punjab and Himachal.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

The mill pool on the Pathankot-Kangra Jogendranagar railway track, a historical heritage of the Indian railway line in Himachal, has been rained down. Due to this rail traffic has come to a halt between Punjab and Himachal.