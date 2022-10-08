NewsVideos

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's big statement on Vande Bharat train accident

|Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the train has been specially designed. It is very strong, even if an accident happens, there will be no damage to the train.

