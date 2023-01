videoDetails

Railways Slum Demolition: Thousands Gather Against Encroachment Of Land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Haldwani Railway Encroachment Case Latest Updates: In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, thousands of people are protesting against the order of Nainital High Court to remove illegal encroachment from government land. Now this issue has also taken political colour.