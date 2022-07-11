NewsVideos

Rain woes: Normal life hit due to heavy rains in many parts of the country

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.

All Videos

What did PM Modi say to the workers engaged in the work of the new Parliament building?
15:42
What did PM Modi say to the workers engaged in the work of the new Parliament building?
See the picture of Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
4:38
See the picture of Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
PM Modi unveiled the Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
9:49
PM Modi unveiled the Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
Headline: More than 20 feet high Ashoka Pillar at New Parliament House
1:31
Headline: More than 20 feet high Ashoka Pillar at New Parliament House
Here are ten things to know about the World Population Day 2022
Here are ten things to know about the World Population Day 2022

Trending Videos

15:42
What did PM Modi say to the workers engaged in the work of the new Parliament building?
4:38
See the picture of Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
9:49
PM Modi unveiled the Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House
1:31
Headline: More than 20 feet high Ashoka Pillar at New Parliament House
Here are ten things to know about the World Population Day 2022
flood and rain in india,India rain,India,flood,flood in gujarat,Flood in Assam,flood in india today,Floods in Assam,flood in india 2022,flood in assam news,India flood,Monsoon in India,flood in india latest news,India Floods,Heavy rain in Gujarat,Floods in India,Floods,flash floods india,flash floods in assam,india flooding,Rain in Uttarakhand,flood videos in india,Rain,heavy rain in uttarakhand,Rain in Mumbai,rain in telangana,