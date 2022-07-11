Rain woes: Normal life hit due to heavy rains in many parts of the country

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.