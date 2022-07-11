NewsVideos

Rain wreaks havoc across the country

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country. Heavy rains have made life miserable in Gujarat too. Orange alert was issued due to heavy rains in many districts of Kerala. Apart from this, many areas of Telangana have also been flooded.

All Videos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
10:39
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath

Trending Videos

2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
10:39
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
flood and rain in india,India rain,India,flood,flood in gujarat,Flood in Assam,flood in india today,Floods in Assam,flood in india 2022,flood in assam news,India flood,Monsoon in India,flood in india latest news,India Floods,Heavy rain in Gujarat,Floods in India,Floods,flash floods india,flash floods in assam,india flooding,Rain in Uttarakhand,flood videos in india,Rain,heavy rain in uttarakhand,Rain in Mumbai,rain in telangana,Temple,