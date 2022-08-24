Rain wreaks havoc in Madhya Pradesh

Many states of the country are still facing the brunt of the floods. Rain has wreaked havoc in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. Seeing the rain of this calamity, Chief Minister Shivraj said that I have not seen such rain till date.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

