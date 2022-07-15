Raj Thackeray - Fadnavis's one and a half hour discussion
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met MNS President Raj Thackeray amidst discussions of Shinde government's cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. After the meeting that lasted for about one and a half hours, sources are being quoted as saying that Raj Thackeray's party can get a place in the cabinet.
