Commenting On Raja Pateria's Statement, Narottam Mishra said, 'Action will be taken against Pateria'

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Congress leader Raja Pateria, while talking to Congress workers, gave a controversial statement on PM Modi. Pateria said that if you want to save the Constitution, be ready to kill Modi. He also gave clarification on his statement. Commenting on this, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that 'action will be taken against Pateria'.