Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed
In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. After which Raja Singh has been taken into custody.
