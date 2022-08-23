NewsVideos

Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed

In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. After which Raja Singh has been taken into custody.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. After which Raja Singh has been taken into custody.

All Videos

Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
15:43
Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
9:31
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
Disabled but Not Defeated, Meet Raja Babu Sharma, The Dhoni of Divyang
Disabled but Not Defeated, Meet Raja Babu Sharma, The Dhoni of Divyang
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed

Trending Videos

15:43
Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
9:31
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
Disabled but Not Defeated, Meet Raja Babu Sharma, The Dhoni of Divyang
11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
BJP MLA Raja Singh,raja singh comments on prophet muhammad,raja singh comments on islam prophet muhammad,Raja Singh,mla raja singh,t raja singh on prophet muhammad,T Raja Singh,t raja singh comment on pangbar,Prophet Muhammad,BJP MLA T Raja Singh,mla raja singh arrest,Prophet Mohammad,t raja singh news,raja singh speech,t raja singh arrested over remark on prophet,raja singh latest news,controversial remark on prophet mohammad,Prophet Muhammed,Breaking News,