Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed

In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. After which Raja Singh has been taken into custody.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

