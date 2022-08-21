NewsVideos

Rajasthan: BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja gave controversial statement on mob lynching

In Rajasthan, BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja has given a controversial statement at the house of the deceased farmer of Alwar Mob Lynching. He said that till now we have killed five, due to this the politics has become hot again.

Aug 21, 2022
