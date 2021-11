Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: 15 ministers including 3 women sworn-in

The oath ceremony of the new Rajasthan ministers took place on Sunday. Around fifteen new ministers were sworn-in at the Raj Bhavan as part of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle. The Rajasthan cabinet witnessed twelve new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle today. The ministers include 11 Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS). The Gehlot government, which came to power in December 2018, saw a cabinet reshuffle for the first time.