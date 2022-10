Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate world's tallest statue of Shiva

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Lord Shiva's Tallest Statue will be inaugurated in Rajasthan's Nathdwara today.The idol is 369 feet high. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate Shiva's World Tallest Statue.