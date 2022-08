Rajasthan Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal resigns

In Rajasthan, Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal has resigned. He has tendered his resignation being aggrieved by the death of a student in Jalore.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

