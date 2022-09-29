हिन्दी
Videos
Rajasthan Congress News: Ashok Gehlot refuses to contest for president's election
|
Updated:
Sep 29, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has refused to contest for the post of Congress President. He has said that I will not contest elections.
