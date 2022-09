Rajasthan Congress News: Meeting underway at 10 Janpath, CM Gehlot also present

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

Ashok Gehlot has refused to leave the post of CM before becoming the President of Congress. It is reported from the sources that Gehlot did not agree to the condition of the high command. However, in the meantime, the meeting is going on at Sonia Gandhi's house. It is being told that Ashok Gehlot is also present in this meeting.