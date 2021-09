Rajasthan: Dalit Yogesh, became a victim of 'mob lynching', succumb to his injuries in the hospital

Dalit Yogesh Jatav, who became a victim of mob lynching in Alwar, Rajasthan, died in the hospital. Angry people blocked the Alwar-Bharatpur road on Sunday (September 19, 2021) by keeping the dead body. In this case, the police have registered an FIR against 6 people. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the accused and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family.