Rajasthan political crisis: 'Will take tough decisions if needed,' says Jairam Ramesh

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Tension has intensified between the factions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that organization in Rajasthan is paramount for the party and will not back down from taking tough decisions if needed for its strengthening.