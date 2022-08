Rajasthan: Upgraded Pinaka rocket successfully test-fired

An upgraded version of the Pinaka missile was successfully test-fired in Rajasthan. A video of the time of the test has also surfaced in which the rocket can be seen firing.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

