Rajasthan wants to see Sachin Pilot as Chief Minister - Khiladi Lal Bairwa

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Amidst the political crisis of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi from Jaipur. Earlier, Sachin Pilot has spoken to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on the phone. Sachin Pilot's supporter Khiladi Lal Bairwa said that Rajasthan agrees on Pilot's name and that the state wants to see him as the Chief Minister.