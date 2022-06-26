Rajendra Nagar Bypoll Result 2022: AAP registers victory in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar

Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Durgesh Pathak has won Rajendra Nagar assembly by-election conducted in capital Delhi on June 23. This victory of the Aam Aadmi Party is being considered a big one. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak has won from Rajendra Nagar by 11,555 votes.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Durgesh Pathak has won Rajendra Nagar assembly by-election conducted in capital Delhi on June 23. This victory of the Aam Aadmi Party is being considered a big one. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak has won from Rajendra Nagar by 11,555 votes.