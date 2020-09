Rajnath Singh: On August 29-30 there was an attempt to change the status quo in Pangong

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said, "As this House is aware, China is in unauthorized occupation of about 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Also, under a so-called Boundary-Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5180 square km of Indian land of PoK to China".