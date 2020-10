Rajnath Singh To Perform Shastra Puja in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform the "Shastra Puja" - the customary worship of weapons for the festival of Navratri - at Sikkim's Sherathang, less than 2 km from the Line of Actual Control - on Sunday and spend Dussehra with soldiers a day later, in a hugely symbolic gesture amid the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.