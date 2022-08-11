NewsVideos

Rajouri Encounter: Big terrorist conspiracy failed in J&K, 3 soldiers martyred

A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the army base in Pargal in the area from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. While 3 soldiers were martyred. A huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists. Two AK-47s and 5 grenades, 300 rounds of cartridges, 9 magazines have also been recovered from them.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
