Rajouri Encounter: Big terrorist conspiracy failed in J&K, 3 soldiers martyred

A big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the army base in Pargal in the area from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. While 3 soldiers were martyred. A huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists. Two AK-47s and 5 grenades, 300 rounds of cartridges, 9 magazines have also been recovered from them.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

