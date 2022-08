Raju shrivastav regained consciousness after 15 days

Raju Srivastava's family has claimed that his health is improving. The family has told that they have regained consciousness. He is undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS after a heart attack.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Raju Srivastava's family has claimed that his health is improving. The family has told that they have regained consciousness. He is undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS after a heart attack.