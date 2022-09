Raju Srivastava Death : Kumar Vishwas told the special thing about the personality of Raju Srivastava

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Famous comedian and film actor Raju Srivastava has passed away. After a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment. On the death of Raju Srivastava, poet Kumar Vishwas mentioned his biggest habit during a conversation with Zee News.