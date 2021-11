Raksha Samarpan Parv: Jhansi is the Kashi of revolutionaries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Corridor in Jhansi on the occasion of Rani Laxmibai's birth anniversary. Speaking on this occasion, PM Modi said that Bundelkhand has given many Jannayak to the country. During his speech, PM Modi also salutes Major Dhyan Chand.