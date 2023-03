videoDetails

Ram Das Athawale comments on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha MP Post

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

In 2019, Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in a defamation case. Taking a big decision regarding this, Rahul's membership of Parliament has been abolished. On this decision, Union Minister Ram Das Athawale said, "Rahul should have apologized but he did not budge from his statement."