Ram Mandir Construction: Two Huge Shaligrams To Reach Gorakhpur Today

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Two huge Shaligram stones being brought for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will reach Gorakhpur this evening. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome and worship Shaligram stones. Both the Shaligram stones will be sent to Ayodhya tomorrow.