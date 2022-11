Ram Mandir: Surya Kiran will fall on Ramlala's head on Ram Navami 2024, CBRI team gave presentation

The construction work of Ram temple in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya is going on fast. Please tell that the construction of the temple is being estimated by 2024. This time Ram Navami is considered special because this time the rays of the sun will fall on the head of Ramlala located in the Ram temple. CBRI scientists gave a demonstration of this.