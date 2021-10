Ram Rahim case: Tight security ahead of verdict; 17 check posts set up, 700 soldiers deployed at each

Ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others by a special CBI court in Panchkula, the police have imposed section 144 in the area, setting up 17 checkposts where each checkpost has around 700 soldiers. Ram Rahim and 4 others are accused of allegedly killing his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.