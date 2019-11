Ram Temple to be constructed in Ayodhya, Alternate land will be allotted to Muslim, rules SC

It's a unanimous and historic decision in favour of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. The bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled on Saturday (November 9, 2019) that the title suit by Ram Lalla Virajman is maintainable while ordering the Centre to set-up a Board of Trustees in the next three months for the construction of a Ram Temple.