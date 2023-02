videoDetails

Ramcharitmanas Controversy: Rasuka imposed on those who burn copies of Ramcharitmanas. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

National Security Act i.e. Rasuka has been imposed against two people on the charge of burning a copy of 'Ramcharitmanas'. In fact, more than 10 people, including Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya, were accused of burning a copy of 'Ramcharitmanas' during the protest in Lucknow's 'Vrindavan Yojna' sector.