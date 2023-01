videoDetails

Ramcharitmanas: Copies of Ramcharitmanas were burnt, case filed against 10 people including Swami Prasad Maurya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

In the case of tearing and burning copies of Ramcharitmanas, the Lucknow Police has registered an FIR against 10 accused in the PGI police station.