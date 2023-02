videoDetails

Ramcharitmanas Row: Caste-system and discrimination are still visible- Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Politics has heated up on Shri Ramcharitmanas from Patna to Lucknow. After the education minister of Bihar, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Shri Ramcharitmanas. Now Akhilesh Yadav said that the caste system and discrimination are still visible.