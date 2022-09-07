Ranbir and Alia stopped from entering Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
For the promotion of the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had reached Ujjain to visit the Mahakal temple. But angry with Ranbir Kapoor's statement on beef, Hindu organizations stopped Ranbir and Alia from entering the temple.
