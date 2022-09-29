NewsVideos

Ranchi: Hanuman temple vandalized, tension in the city

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Tension prevails in the city after the vandalism of Hanuman temple in Ranchi. To maintain peace in the area, the police conducted a flag march.

