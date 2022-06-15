Ranchi Violence: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari went viral with accused Nawab Chishti

Recently, Nawab Chishti, accused of Ranchi violence has been arrested. A picture of which has gone viral in which he is seen with Congress MLA Irfan Ansari. See what Irfan Ansari said on the picture going viral.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Recently, Nawab Chishti, accused of Ranchi violence has been arrested. A picture of which has gone viral in which he is seen with Congress MLA Irfan Ansari. See what Irfan Ansari said on the picture going viral.