Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks on his decision over Ram Mandir

The decision which was considered to be the biggest in the history of the country and during the tenure of Ranjan Gogoi was the decision of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Was there any pressure on the former CJI during the Ayodhya case hearing? Watch, what former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said on this.