Rape-Murder incident with 9 year old girl in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi meets the family of victim

As protests continued in southwest Delhi demanding justice for the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the girl's family on Wednesday morning. Rahul said, “I spoke with the family, they want justice & nothing else. They’re saying that justice is not being given to them & they should be helped."