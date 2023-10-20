trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677888
Rapid Rail: PM Modi will inaugurate the country's first regional rapid rail, it will be named Namo Rail

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
RapidX Namo Bharat: देश की पहली रीजनल ट्रेन 'रीजनल रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम' (RRTS) रेलगाड़ियों को 'नमो भारत' (NAMO Bharat) के नाम से जाना जाएगा. आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी. प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) RRTS के प्राथमिकता खंड का उद्घाटन करेंगे. दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद-मेरठ आरआरटीएस गलियारे का 17 किलोमीटर लंबा प्राथमिकता वाला खंड इसके उद्घाटन के एक दिन बाद 21 अक्टूबर को यात्रियों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा.
